IWG (LON:IWG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.60 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 206.20 ($2.83), with a volume of 1677451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.89).

IWG Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 193.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.