iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 0.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Allianz SE purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.5%

IYH traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,272. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

