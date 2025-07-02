iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Boosted by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $350,009,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,974 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.