iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of iShares Silver Trust worth $23,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 49,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.