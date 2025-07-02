iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IWR stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.