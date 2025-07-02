iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Position Reduced by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,941 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 12,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

