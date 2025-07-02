iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Boosted by Durante & Waters LLC

Durante & Waters LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.4% of Durante & Waters LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.