iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Stock Position Cut by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 423.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.49.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

