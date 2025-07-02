iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

