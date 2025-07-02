iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Shares Sold by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the period. Swmg LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYBB. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 138,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.