iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 118.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 819,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,197,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

