Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 134.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 243.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 765.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $6,642,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $807,383.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,759.96. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,367,054 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

