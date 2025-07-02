IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $226.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HSBC lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

IQV opened at $162.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.80. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

