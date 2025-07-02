Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up 1.0% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. ArborFi Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 248.8% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 90,684 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 92,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,499. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $112.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

