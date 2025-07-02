IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of IGMS opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.49. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.45). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 317.97% and a negative net margin of 7,417.79%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 316.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

