Horizon Financial Services LLC Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,440,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,402,000 after acquiring an additional 888,671 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 5,858.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 880,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NetApp by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,867,000 after buying an additional 729,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $64,683,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,208,812.90. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,514. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Down 0.0%

NTAP stock opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.79.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

