Horizon Financial Services LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $271.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $275.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.