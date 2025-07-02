Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $42,000 in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after buying an additional 111,277 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in LKQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LKQ by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 40.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 290,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. LKQ Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

