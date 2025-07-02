Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

