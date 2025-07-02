Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,132 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 8.62% of Holley worth $26,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Holley by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.86. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Holley had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLLY. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $4.50 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

