Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 426074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

HNGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hinge Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

