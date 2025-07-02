Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Announces Earnings Results

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Highway had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%.
Highway Stock Down 5.5%
NASDAQ:HIHO opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.26. Highway has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.
