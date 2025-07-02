Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Announces Earnings Results

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Highway had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%.

Highway Stock Down 5.5%

NASDAQ:HIHO opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.26. Highway has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

