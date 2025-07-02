Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 10,330 shares.The stock last traded at $1.01 and had previously closed at $1.33.

Heritage Media Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $798.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of -1.84.

Heritage Media Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

