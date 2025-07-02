Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Henderson European Trust (LON:HET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.05 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson European Trust had a net margin of 95.15% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Henderson European Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HET opened at GBX 202.13 ($2.78) on Wednesday. Henderson European Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 157.60 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.07. The firm has a market cap of £670.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Henderson European Trust Company Profile

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

