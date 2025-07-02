Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Henderson European Trust (LON:HET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.05 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson European Trust had a net margin of 95.15% and a return on equity of 17.54%.
Henderson European Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HET opened at GBX 202.13 ($2.78) on Wednesday. Henderson European Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 157.60 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.07. The firm has a market cap of £670.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.49 and a beta of 0.87.
Henderson European Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson European Trust
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Capitalize on Volatility: 3 Finance Stocks Thriving in 2025
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Dan Ives’ Bold $5 Trillion Forecast for Microsoft Stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks With Near-Unanimous Buys That Could Rally Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.