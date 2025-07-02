Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Healthpeak Properties worth $49,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. Wedbush lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.