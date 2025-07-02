Head to Head Survey: MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) versus Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) and Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Brooge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Brooge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MDU Resources Group and Brooge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDU Resources Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Brooge Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.36%. Given MDU Resources Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Brooge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group 7.93% 9.86% 3.77% Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooge Energy has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Brooge Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group $1.76 billion 1.95 $281.11 million $1.29 13.00 Brooge Energy $81.54 million 2.74 $27.23 million N/A N/A

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brooge Energy.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Brooge Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and supplies related value-added services. The Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Services segment offers electrical and mechanical contracting services, including the construction and maintenance of electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, mechanical piping, and services; transmission and distribution contracting services, comprise construction and maintenance of overhead and underground electrical, and gas and communication infrastructure; and manufactures and supplies transmission and distribution lines construction equipment and tools. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, transportation, institutional, and renewable and government customers, as well as utilities. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

