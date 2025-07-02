Head to Head Survey: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) & Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out -482.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 17.65% 13.64% 1.14% KeyCorp -0.12% 9.43% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and KeyCorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $13.28 billion 2.13 $2.31 billion $3.15 13.47 KeyCorp $9.24 billion 2.12 -$161.00 million ($0.17) -105.18

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than KeyCorp. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 12 2 2.84 KeyCorp 0 11 9 1 2.52

Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $47.53, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $18.92, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than KeyCorp.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats KeyCorp on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage that include origination, retention and servicing of residential mortgage loans, sales and securitizations of loans, and hedging activities; indirect lending, including extending loans to consumers through automobile dealers, motorcycle dealers, powersport dealers, recreational vehicle dealers, and marine dealers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans to consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology sectors for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

