Head to Head Comparison: Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) vs. Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) and Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Brooge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Brooge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and Brooge Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $415.86 million 1.05 -$83.07 million ($0.88) -2.25 Brooge Energy $81.54 million 2.74 $27.23 million N/A N/A

Brooge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clean Energy Fuels.

Volatility and Risk

Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooge Energy has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Fuels and Brooge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 0 0 3 1 3.25 Brooge Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and Brooge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels -47.99% -26.37% -15.13% Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels beats Brooge Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains vehicle fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

