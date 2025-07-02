HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $389.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.94.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

