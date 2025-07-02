Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after buying an additional 1,868,508 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in General Mills by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,508,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE GIS opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. General Mills’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

