Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.65.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.6%

EMR opened at $135.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.