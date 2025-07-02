Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

