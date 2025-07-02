Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software
In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,954. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of GWRE opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 578.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.16.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Capitalize on Volatility: 3 Finance Stocks Thriving in 2025
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Dan Ives’ Bold $5 Trillion Forecast for Microsoft Stock
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Near-Unanimous Buys That Could Rally Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.