Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,954. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of GWRE opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 578.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.