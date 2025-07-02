Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.56.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The company had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in RH by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in RH by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.