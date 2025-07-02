Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.8% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.77.

NYSE BA opened at $209.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.55. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The firm has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

