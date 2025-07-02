Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87, Zacks reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 2.2%

GBX opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,272. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 19.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

