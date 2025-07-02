Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 33,353 shares.The stock last traded at $58.78 and had previously closed at $58.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GSBC

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.