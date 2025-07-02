Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,338 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,256,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 133,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $72.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

