Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $31,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 96,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.