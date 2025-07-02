Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Holdings Raised by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 260.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.2%

LOPE opened at $189.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day moving average of $178.00. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 21.94%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

