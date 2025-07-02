Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) versus OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Critical Comparison

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of OPKO Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Profitability

This table compares OPKO Health and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health -5.66% -2.85% -1.82% Globus Medical 7.39% 10.52% 8.56%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health $713.10 million 1.48 -$53.22 million ($0.07) -19.00 Globus Medical $2.52 billion 3.23 $102.98 million $1.34 44.87

This table compares OPKO Health and Globus Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than OPKO Health. OPKO Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OPKO Health and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 Globus Medical 0 5 8 0 2.62

OPKO Health currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.77%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.33%. Given OPKO Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OPKO Health is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Volatility and Risk

OPKO Health has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Medical beats OPKO Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test. Its Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency. This segment also develops multi-specific immune therapies focused on oncology, infectious diseases, vaccines, and immunology; OPK88004, an orally administered selective androgen receptor modulator; OPK88003, a once-weekly administered peptide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related obesity; Somatrogon (hGH-CTP), a once-weekly human growth hormone injection; and Factor VIIa-CTP, a novel long-acting coagulation factor being developed to treat hemophilia. In addition, it develops and commercializes longer-acting proprietary versions of already approved therapeutic proteins; develops and produces specialty APIs; develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, and ophthalmic products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. The company also operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. It also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, the company distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. It sells its products through direct or distributor sales representatives, as well as hip and knee products through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.