Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Holdings Raised by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,562,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

