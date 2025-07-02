Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Global X CleanTech ETF worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter.

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.44. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Global X CleanTech ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X CleanTech ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

