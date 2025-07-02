Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Global X CleanTech ETF worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter.
Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.44. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.
About Global X CleanTech ETF
The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
