Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.32) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Geiger Counter had a net margin of 135.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Geiger Counter Trading Down 2.1%

LON:GCL opened at GBX 44.05 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.98. Geiger Counter has a twelve month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.70 ($0.77). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54.

About Geiger Counter

A closed-end investment company investing in uranium exploration and production stocks.

