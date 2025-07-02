Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $11.27. Fujifilm shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fujifilm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

