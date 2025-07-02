FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,135,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day moving average of $204.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

