FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 592,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 484,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,811,000 after buying an additional 103,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.99 and a twelve month high of $111.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

