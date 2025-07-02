FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 65 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after buying an additional 1,238,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GEV opened at $504.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $532.59.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

