FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,280,000 after purchasing an additional 478,833 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after buying an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after buying an additional 6,084,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.