FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

